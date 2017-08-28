‘No mercy for rapist godman’: Twitter celebrates fall of Ram Rahim

It took more than a decade to sentence Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to jail for raping two women disciples.

Singh was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a CBI court on Monday, days after violent clashes broke out between thousands of Dera supporters and security forces in Haryana and Punjab.

Twitter users were quick to hail the decision:

Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Before and After he was convicted #RamRahimSentencing pic.twitter.com/3r9KGzMCwn — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 28, 2017

When a so-called 'God-man' #RamRahim cries in court after #RamRahimSentencing his godliness is exposed and justice wins 🙏👏👍 @narendramodi — Anita Kapoor (@28Girl34) August 28, 2017

Well done Justice Singh; the CBI; the lawyers and more importantly the brave women who stood up to this rascal Ram Rahim. India salutes you! — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 28, 2017

#RamRahimSentencing goes for 10 yrs inside jail proud of indian judiciary & a warning to other fake babas. — 🇮🇳 murtuza (@msa28775) August 28, 2017

All you tweeting 10 years no MSG movies, it was a rape case that went on for 15 years. Just saying. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) August 28, 2017

Gurmeet - 2 Years

Ram - 2 Years

Rahim - 2 Years

Singh - 2 Years

Insaan - 2 Years#RamRahimSentencing — Kaushik (@i_k_b) August 28, 2017

Baba Ram Rahim is weeping in court and asking for maafi.



Dear court, give him "Pitaji's Maafi" — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 28, 2017

(PS - Singh was called ‘Pitaji’ by his devotees.)

RaM Rahim can star in Quaidi band sequel from jail. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) August 28, 2017

Ram Rahim sentenced to 10 yrs in jail. Hats off to judge Jagdeep Singh. Much awaited justice finally achieved!! #RamRahimSentencing — Glory Dwarkesh (@dwarkesh_glory) August 28, 2017

Many called out for stricter action, including Shobhaa De

Ram Rahim Singh is a pervert, sadist and rapist. Keep him in for life. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 28, 2017

#RamRahimConvicted Rapist RamRahim gets 10 years in jail......isn't this being too lenient n calling it rigorous imprisonment.....pathetic! — Anu Srrivastava (@Anusrri) August 28, 2017

So 10 yrs it is for the Rapist Baba,

though life imprisonment would have been more appropriate for this pervert #RamRahimSentencing — Archie (@archu243) August 28, 2017

Good. But let's not forget that the case dates back to 2002. This rapist was free for 15 years. #RamRahimVerdict https://t.co/Udzyx1CuBL — smruti (@urjourno) August 28, 2017

Some wanted him to pay for damages after violence by his supporters in Haryana.

#RamRahim case was not just a Rape case. Who should be hold responsible for deaths & property loss during #RamRahimSentencing or cover ups? — Shobhit Saxena (@Shobhit_R_S) August 28, 2017

For some, it was time for political commentary:

Why are Rahul, Arvind etc. silent on Ram Rahim Rapist?



The RSS has a diseased mind, but what about the others who've also remained silent? — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) August 27, 2017