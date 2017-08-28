‘No mercy for rapist godman’: Twitter celebrates fall of Ram Rahim
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Rohtak on Monday.india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 18:04 IST
It took more than a decade to sentence Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to jail for raping two women disciples.
Singh was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a CBI court on Monday, days after violent clashes broke out between thousands of Dera supporters and security forces in Haryana and Punjab.
Twitter users were quick to hail the decision:
Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Before and After he was convicted #RamRahimSentencing pic.twitter.com/3r9KGzMCwn— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 28, 2017
When a so-called 'God-man' #RamRahim cries in court after #RamRahimSentencing his godliness is exposed and justice wins 🙏👏👍 @narendramodi— Anita Kapoor (@28Girl34) August 28, 2017
Well done Justice Singh; the CBI; the lawyers and more importantly the brave women who stood up to this rascal Ram Rahim. India salutes you!— SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 28, 2017
#RamRahimSentencing goes for 10 yrs inside jail proud of indian judiciary & a warning to other fake babas.— 🇮🇳 murtuza (@msa28775) August 28, 2017
All you tweeting 10 years no MSG movies, it was a rape case that went on for 15 years. Just saying.— Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) August 28, 2017
Gurmeet - 2 Years— Kaushik (@i_k_b) August 28, 2017
Ram - 2 Years
Rahim - 2 Years
Singh - 2 Years
Insaan - 2 Years#RamRahimSentencing
Baba Ram Rahim is weeping in court and asking for maafi.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 28, 2017
Dear court, give him "Pitaji's Maafi"
(PS - Singh was called ‘Pitaji’ by his devotees.)
RaM Rahim can star in Quaidi band sequel from jail.— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) August 28, 2017
Ram Rahim sentenced to 10 yrs in jail. Hats off to judge Jagdeep Singh. Much awaited justice finally achieved!! #RamRahimSentencing— Glory Dwarkesh (@dwarkesh_glory) August 28, 2017
Many called out for stricter action, including Shobhaa De
Ram Rahim Singh is a pervert, sadist and rapist. Keep him in for life.— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 28, 2017
#RamRahimConvicted Rapist RamRahim gets 10 years in jail......isn't this being too lenient n calling it rigorous imprisonment.....pathetic!— Anu Srrivastava (@Anusrri) August 28, 2017
So 10 yrs it is for the Rapist Baba,— Archie (@archu243) August 28, 2017
though life imprisonment would have been more appropriate for this pervert #RamRahimSentencing
Good. But let's not forget that the case dates back to 2002. This rapist was free for 15 years. #RamRahimVerdict https://t.co/Udzyx1CuBL— smruti (@urjourno) August 28, 2017
Some wanted him to pay for damages after violence by his supporters in Haryana.
#RamRahim case was not just a Rape case. Who should be hold responsible for deaths & property loss during #RamRahimSentencing or cover ups?— Shobhit Saxena (@Shobhit_R_S) August 28, 2017
For some, it was time for political commentary:
Why are Rahul, Arvind etc. silent on Ram Rahim Rapist?— Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) August 27, 2017
The RSS has a diseased mind, but what about the others who've also remained silent?
Hilarious! The ones who turned a jail to a five star hotel for Sasikala, are accusing Haryana Govt for special treatment to #RamRahim 😂— Amarjeet Singh Deo (@amarsdeo) August 27, 2017