 ‘No mercy for rapist godman’: Twitter celebrates fall of Ram Rahim | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘No mercy for rapist godman’: Twitter celebrates fall of Ram Rahim

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Rohtak on Monday.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Dera Chief addressing people at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.
Dera Chief addressing people at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.(File Photo)

It took more than a decade to sentence Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to jail for raping two women disciples.

Singh was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a CBI court on Monday, days after violent clashes broke out between thousands of Dera supporters and security forces in Haryana and Punjab.

Twitter users were quick to hail the decision:

(PS - Singh was called ‘Pitaji’ by his devotees.)

Many called out for stricter action, including Shobhaa De

Some wanted him to pay for damages after violence by his supporters in Haryana.

For some, it was time for political commentary:

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you