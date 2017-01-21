13-yr-old dubs parents ‘kidnappers’ to go to Mumbai

A 13-year-old boy cooked up a fake story about his kidnapping so he could visit his relatives in Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The Class 7 boy, a Rohtak resident, wanted to meet his uncle and aunt who reside in Macchi Bazar in Mumbai. His parents , however, were not in favour of the trip.

He then approached the city police and told them that he was abducted from “his hometown Mumbai and brought here by his kidnappers.”

The boy dubbed his own parents to be kidnappers while giving information about them to the police, and said that he managed to free himself from their custody at the railway station.

The police said they got suspicious of the boy’s story after hearing his local accent. They then called up the Mumbai police, who told that there was no such case of kidnapping reported with them.

Already suspicious due to the boy’s local mannerisms, the police took him on a city tour, where he initially refused to identify any spot in the city, but then expressed his desire to see local Sai Baba temple on NH-10 in Kharawar village. The police said he kept on giving his real parents description when asked more about the kidnappers, and called his relatives residing in Mumbai his parents.

The police shared his photograph on social media, through which they discovered the parents of the boy. The police said he resided in Sector 1, where his father worked as a professor in a Delhi institute and mother worked as a lecturer in a private institute. He was handed over to his family, who thanked the police and informed that he suffered from hypertension and had been persuading them to meet his relatives in Mumbai.