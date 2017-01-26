 149 soldiers from UAE take part in Republic Day parade | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

149 soldiers from UAE take part in Republic Day parade

india Updated: Jan 26, 2017 13:36 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

A 149-member UAE military contingent took part in India’s Republic Day parade here on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan watching as the Chief Guest.

The United Arab Emirates’ was the first marching contingent and marked the start of the annual colourful parade down the Rajpath.

They presented a ceremonial salute to Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

The contingent comprised of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy, the Army and 35 musicians. Leading it was Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli.

This is the second time a foreign military contingent took part in India’s Republic Day parade.

tags

more from india

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you