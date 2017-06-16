1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Abu Salem, mastermind Mustafa Dossa, four others convicted

A Mumbai court convicted on Friday six people, including gangster Abu Salem, of conspiring and carrying out a string of bomb blasts that ripped through the heart of Mumbai in 1993 and killed 257 people in what was India’s worst terrorist attack. One person was acquitted.

However, all the accused were acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation.

The Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act court convicted six of the seven accused, including Abu Salem, mastermind Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Karimullah Shaikh, Tahir Merchant and Riyaz Siddiqui. Abdul Qayyum Shaikh – who was accused of accompanying Abu Salem to deliver arms – was let off.

Salem was held as one of the main conspirators of the blast who delivered arms to actor Sanjay Dutt.

Trial for the seven accused was separated from the main case because many of them surrendered when the first trial was coming to a close. In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court convicted 100 and acquitted 23. In 2013, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence of Yakub Memon.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 blasts in quick succession rocked Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring 713 others. Property worth about Rs27 crore was destroyed.

The blasts were master-minded by gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and carried out by his henchmen, absconder Tiger Memon and others to avenge the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and foment communal tensions.

The blasts hit the Bombay Stock Exchange, Kalbadevi, Shiv Sena Bhavan, Air India building at Nariman Point, Fishermen’s Colony in Mahim, Worli Century Bazar, Zaveri Bazar, Hotel Sea Rock in Bandra, among other places.