1st TB-Free Summit in: Actors, MPs to play T20 match in Dharamshala

A team of actors led by Bobby Deol arrived at Dharamshala on Monday for a T20 match against the members of Parliament (MP) to raise awareness about Tuberculosis (TB).

India verses TB cricket match between Bollywood actors and MPs is scheduled for Saturday at Dharamshala Cricket Stadium. The match is part of two-day event, 1st TB-Free Summit, starting from April 7.

The summit will be inaugurated by Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore and Himachal health minister Kaul Singh Thakur.

The summit is being jointly hosted by International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s, Challenge TB project and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as part of the call to action for a TB-Free India campaign.

The event aims to bring national focus on the issue of TB and get support and commitment from key stakeholders, governments, politicians, corporate partners and donors to pool in resources to end TB in India.

Support for the campaign has come from various stakeholders, including Amitabh Bachchan, a TB survivor and ambassador to the campaign.

“We are feeling great to be here in Dharamshala and to be part of a greater cause,” said Bobby Deol who will captain the Mumbai Heroes celebrity team.

While, Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur will head MP XI. The team includes Rajeev Shukla, Nishikant Dubey, Jayant Chaudhary, Deepender Singh Hooda, Sanjay Jaiswal, Gaurav Gogoi and former MP Mohammad Azharuddin.

Union ministers Jagat Prakash Nadda, Kiran Rijiju, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Venkaiah Naidu, NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal will be present for the event.