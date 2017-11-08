 2 kg of gold worth Rs 50 lakh found abandoned on plane seat seized | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

2 kg of gold worth Rs 50 lakh found abandoned on plane seat seized

The sanitation staff found the gold abandoned in a seat while cleaning the aircraft.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2017 08:04 IST
The value of the seized gold was about Rs 50 lakh.
The value of the seized gold was about Rs 50 lakh.(AFP file for representation)

Two kg of gold found abandoned in a seat in a Singapore-Chennai Air India flight after its arrival in Madurai on Tuesday, was recovered by customs officials.

The value of the seized gold was about Rs 50 lakh, the officials said.

They said sanitation staff found the gold abandoned in a seat while cleaning the aircraft.

Investigations are on to ascertain who had smuggled the gold, the officials said.

more from india
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you