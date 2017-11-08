2 kg of gold worth Rs 50 lakh found abandoned on plane seat seized
The sanitation staff found the gold abandoned in a seat while cleaning the aircraft.india Updated: Nov 08, 2017 08:04 IST
Press Trust of India, Madurai
Two kg of gold found abandoned in a seat in a Singapore-Chennai Air India flight after its arrival in Madurai on Tuesday, was recovered by customs officials.
The value of the seized gold was about Rs 50 lakh, the officials said.
They said sanitation staff found the gold abandoned in a seat while cleaning the aircraft.
Investigations are on to ascertain who had smuggled the gold, the officials said.