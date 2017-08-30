2 killed, 25 injured in bus accident in Himachal’s Chamba

At least two persons were killed and 25 others injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling in overturned and skidded off the road at Nainikhad near Dalhousie in Chamba on Wednesday, police officials said.

The mishap occurred around 1:30am, 22 kilometers from Dalhousie when the bus was on its way to Dharamshala from Bharmour.

The deceased have been identified as Maraham Chand of Pangi in Chamba and Vajinder Singh from Bhawarna, Kangra. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals in Kakira and Dalhousie.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and investigation are on.