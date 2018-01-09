2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants were gunned down by security forces in a gunbattle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning, the Indian Army said, in the second encounter in the restive state in as many days.

“Two terrorists killed, Operation in progress,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on its official Twitter handle.

A police officer said earlier in the day that a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Pahlipora Larnoo in Kokernag had turned into an encounter.

The identities of the slain militants are being ascertained and combing operations are underway, officials said.

On Monday, a militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Tuesday’s killings come three days after a powerful explosion in Sopore town in north Baramulla district that killed four policemen. The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The JeM also claimed a fidayeen attack in which five personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died in south Pulwama district on December 31. Three militants were also killed in the attack.