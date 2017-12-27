2008 Malegaon blast: Timeline of case involving right wing Hindu groups

Controversial Hindu leader Pragya Singh Thakur and Indian Army officer Shrikant Prasad Purohit will be tried under certain sections of the federal anti-terror law for the 2008 Malegaon blast that killed six people, said a Mumbai court on Wednesday.

The blasts are blamed on right wing Hindu groups who allegedly wanted to hurt Malegaon’s Muslim residents. Here is a brief timeline of the case.

2008

September 29: A bomb planted on a motorcycle goes off in Malegaon town of Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring 101

October 24: The police arrest three people — Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra and Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu

November 4: Maharashtra Police’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS ) arrests Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, a serving Army officer

2009

January 30: ATS files a final charge sheet against 11 accused

July 31: The special court says MCOCA charges are not applicable and the case be tried by a regular Nasik court

2010

July 7: The Bombay high court reverses the order and upholds charges under provisions of MCOCA

August: Purohit and Thakur challenge the HC order

2011

March 1: While the case is pending before the Apex court, the ATS files a supplementary charge sheet

April 1: Investigation is transferred to the NIA by the government

April 13: The NIA files a fresh case in the case and begin investigation

2012

February: NIA make their first arrest and obtain custody of Lokesh Sharma, who was already in judicial custody in connection with the Samjhauta train bombing case

June 05: Sharma granted bail as the agency failed to file a charge sheet in time

December 17: NIA arrest Dhan Singh

2013

May 22: Singh granted bail as the agency could not file the charge sheet in time

2015

April 15: Apex court remands the case back to the lower court to freshly consider the applicability of MCOCA in view of further investigation

June: Purohit moves a fresh bail plea along with the other accused

October 12: The court rejects the bail application of four accused, but says MCOCA is applicable

2016

February 15: NIA informs the court they have sought opinion of the Attorney General about the applicability of MCOCA in the case

March: Prosecution opens the case and begins arguments on the applicability of the charge sheet against the accused

2017

April: Bombay High Court grants bail to Thakur, but rejects Purohit’s plea

August: Purohit granted bail by Supreme Court

December: Mumbai court drops charges under Maharashtra’s tough organised crime law, but says Thakur, Purohit and others will be charged under certain sections of the federal anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Indian Penal Code.