2008 Malegaon blast: Timeline of case involving right wing Hindu groups

Controversial Hindu leader Pragya Singh Thakur, Indian Army officer Shrikant Prasad Purohit are among people under trial for Malegaon blast.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2017 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindu activist Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is accused of being involved in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in Bhopal on May 18, 2016.(Praveen Bajpai/ HT Photo)

Controversial Hindu leader Pragya Singh Thakur and Indian Army officer Shrikant Prasad Purohit will be tried under certain sections of the federal anti-terror law for the 2008 Malegaon blast that killed six people, said a Mumbai court on Wednesday.

The blasts are blamed on right wing Hindu groups who allegedly wanted to hurt Malegaon’s Muslim residents. Here is a brief timeline of the case.

2008

September 29: A bomb planted on a motorcycle goes off in Malegaon town of Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring 101

October 24: The police arrest three people — Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra and Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu

November 4: Maharashtra Police’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS ) arrests Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, a serving Army officer

2009

January 30: ATS files a final charge sheet against 11 accused

July 31: The special court says MCOCA charges are not applicable and the case be tried by a regular Nasik court

2010

July 7: The Bombay high court reverses the order and upholds charges under provisions of MCOCA

August: Purohit and Thakur challenge the HC order

2011

March 1: While the case is pending before the Apex court, the ATS files a supplementary charge sheet

April 1: Investigation is transferred to the NIA by the government

April 13: The NIA files a fresh case in the case and begin investigation

2012

February: NIA make their first arrest and obtain custody of Lokesh Sharma, who was already in judicial custody in connection with the Samjhauta train bombing case

June 05: Sharma granted bail as the agency failed to file a charge sheet in time

December 17: NIA arrest Dhan Singh

2013

May 22: Singh granted bail as the agency could not file the charge sheet in time

2015

April 15: Apex court remands the case back to the lower court to freshly consider the applicability of MCOCA in view of further investigation

June: Purohit moves a fresh bail plea along with the other accused

October 12: The court rejects the bail application of four accused, but says MCOCA is applicable

2016

February 15: NIA informs the court they have sought opinion of the Attorney General about the applicability of MCOCA in the case

March: Prosecution opens the case and begins arguments on the applicability of the charge sheet against the accused

2017

April: Bombay High Court grants bail to Thakur, but rejects Purohit’s plea

August: Purohit granted bail by Supreme Court

December: Mumbai court drops charges under Maharashtra’s tough organised crime law, but says Thakur, Purohit and others will be charged under certain sections of the federal anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

