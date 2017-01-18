21-year-old engineering student raped at gunpoint in Panchkula

An unidentified miscreant, reportedly in his mid 30s, allegedly kidnapped and raped a 21-year-old engineering student on Tuesday late night.

The woman had been waiting for his male friend in the front seat of an Hyundai i-20 at the Sector-20 market when the accused tapped on the glass, pointed a revolver at her and forcibly occupied the driver seat, the complaint to the police says.

“I have just murdered a policeman and will kill you too, if you raise an alarm,” he told the woman before driving through Sectors 21, 25 and 26, taking her along.

Made her cook up a story for male friend

When her male friend, who had been shopping at the Patanjali Store in Sector 20, called the woman, the accused put the gun on her head and forced her to say that her aunt had taken ill and she had driven to her place.

After the call, the accused removed her clothes and bundled into the boot of the car. Sometime later, the accused bought liquor from a shop, forcing the woman to drink. The complaint adds that he stopped at a secluded place and raped her inside the car.

He then hired an auto-rickshaw for her, paying the driver Rs 150 and asked him to drop her near her home in Zirakpur.

After committing this gruesome crime, the accused drove away with the car that also has the victim’s mobile phone and other personal items.

After reaching home, the victim visited the Women Police Station in Mansa Devi Complex with her male friend and lodged a first-information report.

“A hunt is on for the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code,” said inspector Manjit Kaur, SHO, at the Women Police Station.