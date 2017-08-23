2100 cows reported missing from Jabalpur cow shelter, probe ordered

The Jabalpur district administration has instituted an inquiry to find whether hundreds of cows are actually missing from a charitable cow shelter in the district of central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The local civic body’s stray animal catching squad sends astray cows to this shelter. But, when the counting of cows were done 2,100 missing.

According to Rajendra Patel, a senior official in the fire brigade wing of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, from April 2016 to July this year, 4592 cows were brought to the shelter.

“Of these cows, 1298 cows were released after their owners paid penalty. Now the cow shelter has around 1100 cows, leaving nearly 2100 cows unaccounted or missing”, he said.

Collector Jabalpur Mahesh Chandra Choudhary said following reports in the media that a large number of cows were missing or unaccounted at this charitable cow shelter home, an inquiry had been instituted to look in to the matter.

“As this a sensitive matter, we don’t want to take any chance. We will go to the root of this issue”, he said.

When contacted Malay Jain, in-charge of charitable cow shelter said they organised camps after every two months in which cows were given to the farmers.

“We get large number of cows and there are space constraints here. We even told divisional commissioner Jabalpur that we can’t accommodate more cows here because of space problem”, he said.