223 people killed in Kashmir unrests in 2008, 2010, 2016: Govt tells House

Over 200 people were killed in unrests in 2008, 2010 and 2016 in Kashmir, the government told Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Monday.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, in a written reply, told the House that 76 civilians and two police personnel were killed in “law and order disturbances” in the Valley last year.

In 2010, 101 persons were killed and 4,288 others, including security forces, were injured, she said.

Mehbooba said 46 persons were killed and 1,265 others, including security forces, were injured in 2008.

In 2016, as many as 8,587 persons were arrested, out of which 8,473 have been released till January 21, the chief minister said.

In addition, 522 persons were booked under the J-K Public Safety Act (PSA), and 265 persons among 1,978 booked in the recent unrest were still under detention as on January 21, she said.

Mehbooba said as many as 133 buildings, including police stations and schools, were damaged or set ablaze during the “law and order disturbances” in the Valley last year and 213 persons were arrested in this connection

She said 2,655 cases have been registered in various police stations across Kashmir since July 8 last year.