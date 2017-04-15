 23-year-old killed in Srinagar as security forces open fire at protesters | india-news | Hindustan Times
23-year-old killed in Srinagar as security forces open fire at protesters

india Updated: Apr 15, 2017 21:19 IST
Agencies
Srinagar

Reports said a vehicle of the paramilitary forces was attacked by stone pelters in the area after which the security forces fired at them, resulting in the death of the youth.(PTI Photo)

A 23-year-old was killed in Srinagar after security forces opened fire at protesters on Saturday.

A police source said the youth, identified as Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Tangmarg area in north Kashmir Baramulla district, was killed when security forces fired at stone pelters in Batmaloo area of the city.

Reports said a vehicle of the paramilitary forces was attacked by stone pelters in the area after which the security forces fired at them, resulting in the death of the youth.

Following the incident, tension gripped the area and all shops have been shut down, the official said.

