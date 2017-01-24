23-year-old police aspirant dies after long-distance physical test

A youth aspiring to be a jawan in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) died of cardiac arrest after a long distance physical endurance test.

Harekrushna Sahoo (23) of Dhenkanal district ran the 1,600 meters race at the 6th OSAP ground on Monday. The race was part of his physical test for recruitment into the 9th IRB, the police said.

“Soon after completing the race in requisite time, the aspirant while taking rest under a tree, complained of chest pain. He was immediately rushed to the nearby SCB Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital under the guidance of his relatives. But, the youth died,” said an official of the recruitment Battalion.

Relatives of the deceased, however, alleged that Sahoo was not given proper first aid and was not taken to the hospital on time.