25-year-old Chennai constable dies after shooting himself

A 25-year-old constable belonging to the Armed Reserve Battalion was found dead by his colleagues on Sunday morning after he shot himself in the head, for reasons that are still unknown.

R Gobinath, who was stationed at the battalion’s quarters at St Thomas Mount in Chennai, was found by his colleagues at 4:30am on Sunday with a bullet wound to the head. His service rifle was found next to him.

Police say that no one heard the gun being fired. “We only came to know about it after one of his fellow constables went searching for him, and found his body,” a police officer said.

The officer said Gobinath had been unwell for the past few days, and had consistently asked for leave, a request that was denied by his superiors.

But senior officers say that the reason for his alleged suicide is still unknown. “Gobinath had joined service on December 19 after going to his hometown Madurai for a few days,” an officer said, adding that, apart from complaining about a headache, the 25-year-old seemed fine.

Gobinath had completed his training at Thoothukudi, and joined the service in 2013, first as a member of the Palani Armed Reserve Battalion. He was transferred to Chennai two months ago.