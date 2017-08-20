259 killed in 27 rail accidents since Modi govt took over in 2014, says Congress

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the railways security record, noting that ever since it came to power in 2014, 259 passengers have died and 899 were injured in 27 rail accidents.

“Since Modi Govt took over in May 2014, 259 passengers have lost their lives and 899 injured in 27 train accidents. When will Govt wake up?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

“Heartfelt condolences to families of victims of Utkal Express. Railway safety under a serious cloud as innocents suffer.”

Surjewala later told the media that no amount of compensation or money can bring back lives.

“The important question is how are you going to take steps to prevent accidents. What are the measures the government is taking so that accidents do not happen and adequate safety measure were taken,” he said.

At least 23 people were killed and scores injured when 14 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express bound for Haridwar in Uttarakhand went off the tracks near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.