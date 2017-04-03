 26 hurt as van overturns in Andhra Pradesh | india-news | Hindustan Times
26 hurt as van overturns in Andhra Pradesh

india Updated: Apr 03, 2017 18:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh

A van carrying 30 people overturned and left at least 26 of them injured.

At least 26 pilgrims were injured, six of them seriously, when the van in which they were travelling overturned in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The mishap took place Sunday night at Yerravaram village when a group of devotees from Gangavaram area were on their way home after offering prayers at Talupulamma Lova temple in Tuni town in the district, they said.

The van with 30 people on board including the driver, turned turtle on the national highway near the village when sudden breaks were applied while negotiating a turn, police said.

Yelaswaram police has registered a case and the injured have been shifted to a local primary health care. Those critically injured were moved to government general hospital in Kakinada.

