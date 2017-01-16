 26 people killed, 158 injured in Pak shelling along boder in J-K: State govt | india-news | Hindustan Times
26 people killed, 158 injured in Pak shelling along boder in J-K: State govt

india Updated: Jan 16, 2017 16:30 IST
PTI, Jammu
A man in his house in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Nitin Kanotra / HT File )

As many as 26 people were killed and 158 injured in Pakistani shelling along Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir during past two years, the Assembly was told on Monday.

216 structures were also damaged in the cross-border shelling during the period, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to a question of NC member Ali Mohammad Sagar.

“9 people were killed in Poonch, followed by 7 each in Jammu and Samba districts, 2 in Rajouri and one in Kathua,” she said.

Among the injured, 91 people were in Jammu, 31 in Poonch, 13 in Kathua, 12 in Samba, 8 in Kupwara and 3 in Rajouri, the CM said.

In all Rs 26 lakh were paid as compensation to the next of kin of those killed in shelling, she said, adding Rs 6.70 lakh and Rs 42.35 lakh have been paid to injured and for damages respectively.

