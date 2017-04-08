 Clean Ganga: 26 projects worth Rs 2,154.28 cr approved for Namami Gange project | india-news | Hindustan Times
Clean Ganga: 26 projects worth Rs 2,154.28 cr approved for Namami Gange project

Clean Ganga mission

A view of the Ganga, the holy river is one of the most polluted rivers in the country.(AFP Photo)

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved 26 projects worth Rs 2,154.28 crore under the Centre’s ‘Namami Gange’ programme, aiming to reduce the river’s pollution load.

As part of the projects, the NMCG will set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and develop sewage network in four Ganga basin states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Delhi.

It will create sewage treatment capacity of 188 million litres daily (MLD), setting up 13 new STPs in the states.

The NMCG will rehabilitate three existing STPs of 596 MLD-capacity in Delhi, Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh). Five STPs of 30 MLD-capacity will be upgraded in Uttarakhand.

In addition to this, the authority has decided to create sewage network of 145.05 kms in length through five projects in Delhi, Haridwar and Bihar’s Patna.

