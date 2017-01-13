 3 CRPF men, 2 cops injured in IED blast in Jharkhand | india-news | Hindustan Times
3 CRPF men, 2 cops injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

india Updated: Jan 13, 2017 18:48 IST
PTI
Ranchi
Five security personnel, including three CRPF men, were injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in the jungles of Latehar district. (Representational Photo)

Five security personnel, including three CRPF men, were injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in the jungles of Latehar district, near Jharkhand’s border with Naxal violence-hit Chhattisgarh.

Officials said the incident occurred when a security team led by CRPF’s CoBRA unit was on the ‘Bura Pahar’ axis where Latehar’s border touches another district of the state

-- Garhwa -- and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

“Five troops have suffered minor injuries after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded. They include two assistant commandants and a jawan of the CRPF and two sub-inspectors of Jharkhand police. The team was out for an anti-Maoist operation,” they said.

The operation has been intensified by the patrol party on the spot and the injured are being air-lifted to Ranchi, they said.

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF) is deployed in the state as part of the anti-Naxal operations grid.

