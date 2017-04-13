3 hours into Kashmir repoll, 1% votes cast in Srinagar, none in Budgam

The voter turnout in the first three hours of repolling in 38 polling stations of Srinagar Lok Sabah constituency has been an abysmal one per cent.

Only 344 voters of the 34,169 eligible persons cast their votes across all polling stations till 10 AM, officials said here.

No votes were polled in Budgam and Khansahib assembly segments while only two votes were polled in Chrar-e-Sharief segment of the Lok Sabha constituency in the corresponding period, they said.

Chadoora, which was worst hit by violence during Sunday’s polling, recorded 200 votes while Beerwah assembly segment saw 142 people turn up to vote, the officials said.

Re-poll was ordered in 38 polling stations of Chadoora, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib and Beerwah tehsils of Budgam district where violence had disrupted the process on Sunday. Eight civilians were killed in clashes with the security forces.

Alarmed by the unprecedented violence, the Election Commission decided to defer the south Kashmir Anantnag Parliamentary seat by-poll to May 25. Voting in the constituency was otherwise scheduled for April 12.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in and around the polling stations to ensure that the events of Sunday are not repeated today.

Normal life across Budgam district remained affected due to the strike called by the separatists against the polling and prohibitory orders issued by the authorities under Section 144 CrPC for maintaining law and order.

Former chief minister and opposition National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah has challenged ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Nazir Ahmad Khan in the Srinagar-Budgam constituency.

Counting of votes will be held on Saturday and the result would be known the same day.