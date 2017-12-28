3 injured in TMC-villagers clash over land acquisition in Bengal

Three persons were injured and several vehicles set on fire as ruling Trinamool Congress supporters and a group of people protesting against land acquisition for a power grid project clashed in West Bengal’s Bhangar on Thursday, police said.

Eyewitnesses said bombs were hurled and gun shots fired during the violence that returned to haunt the suburb, some 30km from state capital Kolkata.

Two villagers died and many others were injured in clashes with police and TMC supporters that broke out in January this year during protests over the government’s move, bringing back memories of the anti-land acquisition agitations in Singur and Nandigram.

The clash against erupted on Thursday morning when a rally taken out under the banner of Jami, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (Committee to secure Land, Livelihood, Environment and Ecosystem) was accosted by TMC supporters at Anantapur intersection. People from more than 12 villages reportedly took part in the rally.

The committee is spearheading the movement against acquisition of land for a power sub-station in the area since January 2017.

“One of the agitators sustained a bullet injury, while two others got hit by splinters of a bomb,” said Mirza Hassan, spokesperson of the committee.

Abdur Rezzak Mollah, a senior minister in Mamata Banerjee’s government, accused protestors of instigating the violence and claimed two of his party supporters were injured.

“The agitators marshalled about 70 bikes and a few pick up vans to go around Bhangar. After the word went around, TMC supporters barricaded Anantapur. The agitators hurled bombs that injured two of our supporters,” Mollah said.

Local TMC strongman Arabul Islam even blamed opposition CPI(M) and Congress for the violence.

“The land agitators were coming in vehicles armed with firearms and bombs. The bombs went off accidentally and a vehicle caught fire. Naxalites, the Congress and the CPI(M) are all involved in the violence,” he alleged.

Opposition parties and human rights activists flayed the state government for the violence.

“Utter lawlessness is prevailing there. The ruling party has ushered in a culture of bombs and guns to supress the will of the locals,” said CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakravarty.

“Who had given the right to TMC supporters to attack a peaceful rally with bombs?” asked Chakravarty.

Mollah, however, said protestors did not take police permission for the rally.

“The state government should resolve the dispute through dialogue. An utility project is languishing and the people are suffering,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

Sujato Bhadra, prominent human rights activist of the state, said locals did not break any law as they have right to protect democratically.

“The police has so far not been able to arrest anyone though two villagers died a few months ago. The state government has not been able to prove anything against those booked over the previous clashes,” he added.

In October, the HT had reported that the agitators were preparing to contest the rural body polls in the state to be held early next year.

A little known Naxalite outfit, the CPI(ML)(Red Star) is reportedly backing the agitation.

After Thursday’s clash, villagers promptly blocked roads by placing bricks at a few places at Khamarait and Machibhanga villages, which are the epicentre of the most violent land agitation witnessed during the six-year TMC rule.

Banerjee-led TMC came to power in 2011, dethroning 34-year of Left rule in the state, through her movement for farmers’ rights in Singur and Nandigram.