3 soldiers part of team that gunned down Burhan Wani awarded gallantry medals

Tucked away in the remote hills of south Kashmir, the Rashtriya Rifles unit was celebrating as three of its soldiers, who were part of the team that gunned down militant commander Burhan Wani, were awarded the Sena Medal. Wani’s killing plunged the Valley into a welter of violence for months after his death in July last year.

Major Sandeep Kumar led the July 8 operation following “actionable” intelligence input that Sartaj Aziz and two other militants were hiding in a house in Bumdoora village.

The village, 18km southeast of Anantnag, was cordoned off but the news of army’s presence had already leaked. Amid protesting crowds, the team stormed into the house where all the militants were killed in the encounter.

It was later discovered that the last militant killed was Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, a popular resurgent militant leader in Kashmir who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Nineteen soldiers of the 4 and 9 Para, the special forces’ units which undertook the daring cross-border surgical strike across the LoC, were also awarded gallantry medals.

The army conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in September last year, after a terrorist attack on an army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 19 jawans.

The strikes were widely hailed by as a strong retaliation, and the army’s new chief General Bipin Rawat has said it is prepared to use the tactic again if needed.