 30 children died in Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital in last 48 hours: Doctor | india-news | Hindustan Times
30 children died in Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital in last 48 hours: Doctor

The BRD medical college has been recording deaths of children from mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis and acute encephalitis syndrome for years.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2017 23:16 IST
An inside view of a ward of the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur.
An inside view of a ward of the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur.(HT File Photo)

At least 30 children have died within 48 hours at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College Hospital.

Professor Dr DK Srivastava, head of the department of community medicine, confirmed the deaths.

“Fifteen infant were younger than one month. Six of the remaining 15, who were older than a month, passed away due to encephalitis. Others died due to various other reasons,” Srivastava told ANI.

Earlier this year, the Gorakhpur hospital was under the heat after more than 60 children died in a span of six days.

