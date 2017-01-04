32 cases of demonetisation violation lodged till date, says CBI

In a major crack down on alleged black money post demonetisation, CBI has so far registered 32 cases related to irregularities in currency conversion by Banks and postal department officials with total amount involved at over Rs 200 crore.

Out of 32, three to four case are against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, five against Post Office employees and the remaining cases are against those employed with different banks, said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official.

They have been charged with illegally exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes into new currency after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation announcement on November 8.

“We have so far registered 32 cases of violation of demonetisation and detected about Rs 200 crore illegal transaction. During raids at the office and residential premises of the arrested accused persons, we have recovered Rs 15 crore,” said the official.

CBI said so far agency has been able to seize Rs 15 crore during its country wide searches in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution and holding of new currency introduced post note ban move.

