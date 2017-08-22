340 bovines including cows rescued in Nagpur

As many as 340 bovines, including cows, were rescued from illegal slaughtering by the Nagpur Police in two separate incidents recently.

In the first incident, 175 cows were rescued from a private premises in Gaddigodam area of the city after a raid was conducted by the Sadar Police on Saturday, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“The police recovered 500-kg meat and 448 pieces of bovine skins from the premises located near an old school. The police also seized seven four-wheelers from the spot. The total seizure worth around Rs 50 lakh,” said DCP, Zone II, Rakesh Ola.

He said nine persons were arrested in this regard.

The officer said the police suspect that the accused were indulged in the illegal slaughtering of bovines at the spot, which were transported from various places.

They were booked under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc.), under Maharashtra Animal Preservation Amended Act 1995, and under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police sent the samples of the seized meat to the forensic laboratory and are awaiting results.

In another incident on Sunday, police rescued 165 bovines, including cows as well as bulls, from an open place in Mahendra Nagar area under the Pachpaoli police station limits.

Three persons were arrested in this regard, Police Inspector Narendra Hiwre said on Tuesday.