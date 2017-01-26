36 Indian fishermen, their six boats captured by Pakistan off Gujarat coast

Pakistan maritime security agency on Thursday captured 36 Indian fishermen and seized their six boats off Gujarat coast in the Arabian sea, an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) said.

The fishermen were apprehended near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), NFF secretary Manish Lodhari said.

“As per the primary information received from other fishermen in the sea, 36 fishermen on six fishing boats were apprehended by the Pakistani agency near Jakhau coast and are being taken to Karachi port.”

He also feared that some more fishermen and their boats might have been captured.

“We will have a clear picture only after these boats reach Karachi port by tomorrow,” Lodhari, who remains in touch with Pakistan authorities to know the status of captured fishermen, said.

Indian fishermen are apprehended on regular intervals by the Pakistan agency from the sea, claiming that they had entered their waters after crossing IMBL.

In December last year, 65 fishermen on board 13 boats were captured.