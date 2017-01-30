39 injured during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal

At least 39 youths were injured, some of them critically, in a Jallikattu event organised at Namagiripettai in Namakkal district on Sunday.

The traditional sport held at Mullukurichi village involved 175 bulls and is the latest event to have taken place in the district ever since the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a law on Monday to allow the controversial bull-taming sport to be held in the state.

The event was inaugurated by AIADMK union secretary Ponnusamy.

Police said the injured youths were taken to a primary health centre in Mullukurichi. Later, eight of them were admitted to Rasipuram government hospital and three in a serious condition were admitted to Salem government hospital.

As many as 4,000 people from the surrounding villages witnessed the event.

On Thursday, 80 people were injured after a similar event was held in Ariyalur district.

Last week, Chennai’s Marina Beach was crowded with thousands displaying their sentiments and emotions attached with the bull-taming festival. They were fighting to keep their culture alive for the coming generations, displaying their collective strength.