4 army men die in accident at Shaitani nullah on Jammu-Srinagar highway
The vehicle they were in lost control on a sharp curve at the nullah, and plunged into a deep gorge.india Updated: Dec 01, 2017 21:43 IST
Four army jawans were killed and another injured in a road accident near the infamous Shaitani nullah in Banihal area of Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday.
Pawan Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Omparkash and another Pawan Kumar died after the vehicle they were in lost control on a sharp curve at the nullah, and plunged into a deep gorge.
Sepoy Joginder Pal, who was injured in the accident, was rescued by Banihal police and taken to a hospital.
All the soldiers were posted in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.