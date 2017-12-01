 4 army men die in accident at Shaitani nullah on Jammu-Srinagar highway | india-news | Hindustan Times
4 army men die in accident at Shaitani nullah on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The vehicle they were in lost control on a sharp curve at the nullah, and plunged into a deep gorge.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2017 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent

Four army jawans were killed and another injured in a road accident near the infamous Shaitani nullah in Banihal area of Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday.

Pawan Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Omparkash and another Pawan Kumar died after the vehicle they were in lost control on a sharp curve at the nullah, and plunged into a deep gorge.

Sepoy Joginder Pal, who was injured in the accident, was rescued by Banihal police and taken to a hospital.

All the soldiers were posted in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

