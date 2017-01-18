4 BJP men held for shaving off CPM man’s moustache for losing bet over Kerala polls

Four BJP workers were arrested in Kerala’s Kodunagallur after they allegedly shaved off the moustache of a 30 year-old CPI(M) activist after he lost a bet .

Police said that CPI(M) worker Kannan had promised to shave off his moustache if the BJP were to win even a single seat in the last year’s state assembly election .

BJP went on to win one seat in the 140-assembly with former Union minister O Rajagopal clinched the Nemom constituency.

On Tuesday, the four workers caught hold of Kannan, held his arms behind and forcibly shaved off half his moustache, the police said. After a police complaint by Kannan, the four workers were arrested.