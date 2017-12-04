4-year-old raped in Murshidabad, police arrest neighbour

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on charges of raping a four-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates.

Murshed Sheikh, the accused, lived close to the victim’s house in Malipara village and used to frequently visit them, and so, the child did not hesitate to go with him on Saturday evening.

When she returned home, she complained of severe lower abdominal pain. “When we asked her, she narrated the brutal torture on her,” said the victim’s father, a carpenter.

The girl had suffered severe injuries to her private parts and was taken to a local hospital, but as her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said Sheikh had confessed to the crime. He has been charged with rape under section 376 (rape) of IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“During primary interrogation, Sheikh confessed. We have got him in our custody for three days,” said a senior officer at Raninagar police station.

The child’s father also said that some locals had offered money to suppress the matter, “but we have lodged a complaint against Sheikh”.