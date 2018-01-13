2 dead, six missing after boat with 40 capsizes off Maharashtra coast

Two children drowned and six were missing after a private boat with 40 students capsized in the Arabian Sea near Maharashtra’s Dahanu on Saturday.

“We have recovered two bodies and rescued 32 students. Search operation is on for the others,” Manjunath Singe,SP Palghar told PTI.

The bodies of Sonal Bhagwan Surati and Janhavi Harish Surati, both residents of Masauli in Dahanu’s Ambedkar Nagar area, were recovered, Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar told PTI.

A Dornier aircraft and Coast Guard vessels in the area have been deployed for the rescue operations.

District collector Prashant Narnaware told PTI that the incident occurred this morning off the Dahanu coast.

All the students belonged to Babubhai Junior College near Par Naka in Dahanu, an area in Maharashtra’s Palghar district that is about 110 kilometers from Mumbai.

As per reports, the boat was overcrowded when it tilted and capsized.

In another incident on Saturday, a Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board, including five ONGC employees, went missing after it took off from Juhu airport in Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)