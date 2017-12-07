After Uttarakhand, Delhi, 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday. No report of casualty or damage has come from anywhere so far.

“A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.59 am today (Thursday),” sources in the disaster management department said on Thursday.

“The epicentre of the quake was near J&K-Xingjian border and its coordinates are latitude 35.5 degrees north and longitude 77.6 degrees east.”

Geologically, the Valley is situated in an earthquake vulnerable region.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand Wednesday night, with tremors being felt as far as Delhi. The epicentre was Rudraprayag district.

There were no immediate reports of any injury or destruction in parts of Delhi-NCR.