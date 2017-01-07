5 IITs to appoint new directors, Pranab Mukherjee clears proposal

President Pranab Mukherjee has approved a proposal from the ministry of human resource development (HRD) appointing directors to five IITs of Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai-Durg, Goa and Dharwad on Saturday.

Officials said the tenure for the five directors is five years. The director of an IIT is the academic as well as administrative head of the institution. There are 23 IITs in the country.

Professor KN Satyanarayana has been appointed as director of IIT Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, professor PB Sunil Kumar director of IIT Palakkad, Kerala, professor Rajat Moona director of IIT Bhilai-Durg, and professor BK Mishra director of IIT Goa. For IIT Dharwad in Karnataka, professor Seshu Pasumarthy has been approved as director, it is learnt.

Earlier, a search-cum-selection committee appointed by the Prakash Javadekar-led HRD ministry had recommended these names after holding interviews of several distinguished people with an outstanding academic record and the experience.

Following the interviews, the ministry had forwarded the names to the President.