Five army personnel get buried under snow at military post in Kashmir

At least five soldiers are missing after a pathway cleared in the snow caved in in Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said, as the Valley reeled under unprecedented snowfall over the last few days.

An army spokesperson said the five soldiers were on patrol near a camp in Machhal sector when they were buried under several feet of snow. Snow tracks are pathways carved out through snow to facilitate movement of men and vehicles.

“Rescue operations by army underway,” he added.

J&K: 5 army personnel hit by avalanche that struck Army post in Kupwara district; rescue operations by Army underway. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017

The fresh incident came two days after two avalanches killed 14 soldiers in the Gurez sector near the de-facto border between Indian and Pakistani.

Separate avalanches buried a military post and swept away a patrol on Wednesday night in Gurez, burying a total of 21 Indian soldiers. Seven soldiers were rescued.

Earlier, an army major was also killed in an avalanche in Ganderbal district.

Several civilians have also been killed in the recent incidents.

Kashmir has been witnessing one of the most severe winters in recent decades, with heavy snow across the territory and temperatures dropping to minus seven degrees Celsius.

Authorities have issued avalanche warnings, advising residents in mountainous areas not to venture out.