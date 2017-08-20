50 tumours removed from Arunachal woman’s uterus

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh have removed 50 uterine tumours from a woman who had been advised to go for hysterectomy – removal of the uterus.

The operation was conducted on August 15 at the charity Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in the state capital Itanagar.

Senior gynaecologist Posting Bayang, who led the team, said the uterus was intact after the surgery. He did not name the woman.

“The woman, a native of Arunachal Pradesh and in her early 30s, was suffering from heavy and painful menstrual cycle for several years. She was anaemic and had to undergo blood transfusions, often because of heavy menstrual blood loss,” Bayang said.

The woman had consulted doctors in Delhi, Chennai and other metropolitan cities besides the Shillong-based super-speciality hospital North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.

“Almost everyone advised me to go for hysterectomy,” a local newspaper in Itanagar quoted the woman as saying.

Bayang’s team investigated her case and found she was carrying “many myomas”. A myoma is a kind of tumour whose most common form is the uterine fibroid.

“Since she was young and unmarried, we decided to go for the difficult but risky surgery. The decision was taken to preserve her fertility,” Bayang said.

The operation lasted about three hours. “We removed 50 tumours,” the doctor said without disclosing how much they weighed.

“The patient recovered well and was discharged within four days,” an executive of the Itanagar hospital said.

The surgery, Bayang’s team said, could be a record for the state. Until now, the most uterine tumours removed from a woman in Arunachal Pradesh was 24.

The Indian record is said to belong to Rabiya Sultana, from whose uterus doctors in a Hyderabad private hospital removed 84 tumours in February 2016. The tumours weighed 4 kg.