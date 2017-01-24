 500 bulls to be used for Jallikattu in Madurai’s Avaniapuram on Feb 5 | india-news | Hindustan Times
500 bulls to be used for Jallikattu in Madurai’s Avaniapuram on Feb 5

india Updated: Jan 24, 2017 16:55 IST
PTI
PTI
Madurai
Students protest for Jallikattu at marina Beach in Chennai. (V Srinivasulu/HT Photo)

Jallikattu will be held at Avaniapuram in the district on February 5 in which about 500 bulls would be used, officials said on Tuesday.

Local village committee officials said they had decided to hold the bull-taming sport on that day in which 300 sportsmen would also take part.

The committee has decided to hold the sport from 8am to 3pm, they said.

Village committee officials at Alanganallur and Palamedu had already announced that the bull-taming sport would be held at these places on February 1 and 2, respectively.

Chief minister O Panneerselvam could not launch the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur as planned on Sunday due to locals’ protests.

