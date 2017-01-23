59-year-old assaulted for not standing up during Dangal’s National Anthem scene

A 59-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in a movie theatre in Mumbai for not standing up when the National Anthem tune was played on screen during a scene in the movie Dangal, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a theatre in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday evening, they said.

Read: Hyper-nationalists must stop misusing the SC ruling on national anthem in cinemas

The victim, Amalraj Dasan, was allegedly hit on his face by the accused.

The particular scene pertained to depiction of winning of a gold medal by daughter of Mahavir Phogat (enacted by Aamir Khan).

Read: 4 detained at Chennai Film Festival for not standing up for national anthem

The accused, identified as Shirish Madhukar, has been booked under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to broke peace), the police said, adding that a probe into the matter is on.