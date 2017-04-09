Here are five things to know about India-Bangladesh deal

India and Bangladesh inked 22 pacts on Saturday after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Among the decisions taken was a credit line, opening transportation channels with progress signalled on defence and water-sharing deals.

Here are the top five agreements and developments:

CREDIT LINE: India announced a concessional credit line of $4.5 billion for the completion of priority sectors in Bangladesh, and another $500 million for buying military equipment. This is the single highest credit ever announced by India for another country. In total, India has extended $8 billion in credit to Bangladesh over the last six years.

TRANSPORT LINKS: A bus service between Kolkata, Khulna and Dhaka was announced. A new passenger train service from Khulna to Kolkata through Petrapole in India and Benapole in Bangladesh was finalised. A rail link between Radhikapur and Birol for running goods trains.

DEFENCE AND NUCLEAR DEALS: Three defence sector pacts were signed in the form of an umbrella framework agreement on various aspects of defence cooperation. Three other pacts aimed at aiding Bangladesh in various aspects of the civil nuclear energy programme, from setting up nuclear power units to addressing issues related to nuclear safety, were signed.

DIESEL AND PETROL: India said it would finance a diesel pipeline from Numaligarh to Parbatipur. Indian companies will also ink a long-term agreement with Bangladesh for supplying high-speed diesel.

EDUCATION: A bilateral education cooperation programme and a cultural exchange programme was announced. Memorandum of Understanding between University of Dhaka, Bangladesh and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India. Memorandum of Understanding between University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh and Jamia Milia Islamia.