 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India Border Region | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India Border Region

india Updated: Jan 07, 2018 14:32 IST
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km.(Representational Photo)

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a unit of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the earthquake occurred at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km.

It occurred in the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region at a latitude of 24.7 N and longitude of 94.7 E, it said.

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you