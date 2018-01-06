6 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

At least six people were killed and 19 others injured, some of them critically, when the minibus they were travelling in, plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in the mountainous Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place around 1.15pm near Khagot on the Ramnagar-Udhampur road, Udhampur senior superintendent of police Mohammed Rayees Bhat told Hindustan Times over phone.

“Three-four critically injured passengers are being referred to Jammu for specialised medical care,” he said.

A total of 25 passengers were on board the minibus that was on its way to Ramnagar from Udhampur.

The cause of the accident was being ascertained, the police officer said, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of negligent driving.