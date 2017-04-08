6-year-old girl who went missing found raped, killed in UP’s Mainpuri

The body of a six-year-old girl, who had gone missing and was allegedly raped before being murdered, was found in a field in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Saturday morning, police said.

The body was found in a vacant field in Maharajpur village. Mainpuri is one of the districts in Agra division of Uttar Pradesh. The girl was missing since Friday.

Police registered a case against an unidentified accused on charges of murder and rape under the Indian Penal Code and under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Sunil Kumar Saxena, senior superintendent of police in Mainpuri, confirmed that the girl belonged to Maharajpur village.

Police said her family initially thought she had gone off with an acquaintance to see a fair that was organised near the village. However, when the girl did not return, her family was alarmed and began searching for her. They kept looking for her till late night but failed to locate her.

“There was an injury on the neck. The body has been sent for autopsy,” the SSP said.

Police have launched a manhunt to identify and nab the culprit, he added.