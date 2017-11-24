Guwahati: 6-year-old accident victim assured support by President dies

Support from the President and prayers of many failed to save Saatvik Agarwal, a 6-year-old accident victim who died at a private hospital here on Friday.

His death came five days after President Ram Nath Kovind directed officials from his office and Assam government to take care of all medical needs of the road accident victim.

“He was a very well mannered, studious and intelligent student. We all are shocked to hear about his death,” one of Saatvik’s teachers told journalists outside the hospital.

Saatvik, a Class 1 student of a private school, was returning from school on November 15 with his mother on a scooter when their vehicle was hit by a school bus and the child was run over.

He was admitted to a private hospital where he was battling for life.

The matter came to Kovind’s notice on November 20 during a public reception held at Gauhati University.

As Kovind finished his address, a man who was sitting in the audience rushed forward in a bid to get close to the President. The man, identified as Krishna Kamal Das, a college lecturer, was stopped by security officials.

On questioning, it was revealed that Das wanted to hand over a letter to Kovind seeking financial assistance for Saatvik’s treatment.

The lecturer had heard about the child’s plight through social media and wanted to help.

When the matter was conveyed to the President, he directed officials to offer immediate help to the Saatvik’s family.

President’s secretary Sanjay Kothari along with senior Assam government officials visited Saatvik’s parents at the private hospital and assured support.

But the child who sustained severe internal injuries from the accident died on Friday.