65 taken ill after meal at ‘shradh’ in Bihar’s Supaul district

At least 65 people fell ill were after taking meal during ‘shradh’ (a post-death ritual) in Bihar’s Supaul district on Thursday night.

The people complained of stomachache, vomiting and giddiness soon after eating the food at the house of Jai Narayan Yadav at Kupaha village in Raghopur police station area of Supaul district, 250 km northeast of Patna.

They were treated at Raghopur primary health centre (PHC) and are reported to be out of danger.

Supaul civil surgeon Dr Ghan Shyam Jha told HT that 60 people were discharged after treatment while five had been admitted at Raghopur PHC. “All are out of danger,” he said.

“It is a case of suspected food poisoning,” Jha said. “The people fell sick after consuming rasgulla.”

Yadav, who was performing the shradh rituals for his mother who passed away recently, said he had bought all food items from the local market.