7-year-old’s dengue death: Gurgaon Fortis tried to ‘destroy evidence’, parents tell police

The parents of a 7-year-old girl who died of dengue after being treated at Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital have now accused the institution of criminal negligence, filing a police complaint weeks after they disclosed that they were charged Rs 16 lakh in billing that appeared to be inflated.

The case emerged in spotlight in mid-November after a family friend of the patient posted on social media images of the itemised bill. The 20-page bill included 660 syringes and 2,700 gloves, triggering outrage among people that the family was overcharged.

On Friday evening, Jayant Singh, father of the patient Adya, filed a complaint with Gurgaon police alleging that his daughter died because of the ‘negligence’ by the doctors and the hospital tried to ‘destroy evidence’ of the wrongdoing.

Singh named 18 people as allegedly responsible for the death of his daughter. “The doctors made deliberate attempts to change facts related to the case, which is a criminal offense. Action should be taken against all person who I have mentioned in the complaint,” Singh said in his complaint.

On Thursday, Haryana health minister Anil Vij ordered Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon be removed from the list of government empanelled hospitals due to the case.

He also ordered the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to look into the possibility of cancelling the hospital’s land lease.

The trouble’s surrounding Fortis Hospital Gurgaon comes against the background of growing unease with private hospitals. On Friday, the Delhi government cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh after an infant was wrongly declared dead and handed over in a plastic bag. The infant died soon.

The police confirmed the complaint against Fortis and said they were conducting an investigation. “We will inquire into the matter first and then based on the findings we will take action,” said inspector Gaurav Phogat, SHO, Sushant Lok police station.