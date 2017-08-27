 70 fall ill after taking ‘prasad’ in Ganesh chaturthi festival in Odisha’s Balasore district | india-news | Hindustan Times
70 fall ill after taking ‘prasad’ in Ganesh chaturthi festival in Odisha’s Balasore district

india Updated: Aug 27, 2017 14:37 IST
The incident occurred at Nuagaon in Odisha’s Balasore district.(Reuters Representative Photo)

At least 70 people, mostly students, fell ill after taking ‘prasad’ during Ganesh chaturthi festival in a school in Balasore district, officials said on Sunday.

After taking ‘prasad’ on school premises at Nuagaon around 70 people including students, parents and school staff complained of vomiting, nausea and loose motion yesterday, they said.

They were shifted to nearby hospitals at Baliapal and Basta for treatment.

Chief medical officer of Balasore district, Bibekananda Das, said contaminated food was suspected to have caused the incident. A medical team was sent to the school and all the affected persons have recovered from illness, he said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and food samples have been sent for examination, said a senior official.

