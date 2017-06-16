IAS officer doesn’t mind his language, says 8 out of 10 words he speaks are abuses

Mewat deputy commissioner Maniram Sharma doesn’t mind his language. He took Facebook by storm on Thursday when he admitted his love for abusive language.

“Eight out of 10 words I use in a sentence are abuses and I love my language. You should go and complain to the Union Public Service Commission, which selected me not just once, but thrice,” says the Indian Administrative Officer in charge of the most backward district of Haryana in terms of development.

Sharma’s Facebook posts were in connection with his drive to end open defecation in the district. He posted a picture of police arresting four men for defecating in the open during a random check at Salahedi and Samba villages. The post with the photo read: “Aaj inki akad dheeli karni thi aur tassali se kar bhi di. (Today I needed to teach these people a lesson and have done it in a befitting manner). These people were using their power and approach to violate rules.”

Sharma went on to write: “Ek taraf kehte hain khule mein shoch karne walon ka na namaz kubool hota hai na roza..aur dusri taraf Ramzan mein ye harkat. (They say God doesn’t accept namaz and roza of those who defecate in the open and these people are doing this during Ramzan.”

In the comments section, many people asked Sharma where he got these views about Muslim rituals of namaz and roza. They said the language he used did not suit an IAS officer.

However, in another post, the DC clarified that those who were raising concern about his language did not know him well.

When asked about his controversial Facebook posts, Sharma disconnected the call.