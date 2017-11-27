 8 trains cancelled till February 13 due to fog: NER official | india-news | Hindustan Times
8 trains cancelled till February 13 due to fog: NER official

india Updated: Nov 27, 2017 11:09 IST
A train is moving in dense fog at a railway station in Amritsar on November 07, 2017.
A train is moving in dense fog at a railway station in Amritsar on November 07, 2017. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Owing to onset of fog, the North Eastern Railways (NER) has suspended eight trains from December 1 to February 13, an official said on Monday.

These trains include the Agra Intercity, 12179 Lucknow Junction-Agra Cantt Express, 15209 Saharsa-Amritsar Express, 14674 Amritsar-Jainagar Shaheed Express and Lucknow-Anand Vihar Express.

NER chief public relations officer (CPRO) Sanjay Yadav said that the cancellation of the trains has been done due to foggy weather.

Some trains have also been partially cancelled. These include Gwalior-Barauni Express, which will terminate at the Lucknow junction and would also start from here only.

Jainagar-New Delhi Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Barauni-Ambala Hariharnath Express will remain suspended on every Thursday between December 1 to February 13.

The Jainagar-Amritsar Express will not ply on Friday of every week between December 1-February 13. The cancellations of train is likely to hurt the daily commuters the most.

