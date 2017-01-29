82 security personnel killed in 2016 in J-K, highest in 8 yrs: State home dept

As many as 82 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year, which was the highest in the last eight years, the state home department said.

According to a data released by the home department, 82 security force personnel were killed in 2016 while 85 deaths were witnessed in 2008 .

In 2009, as many as 79 security personnel were killed, while 69 were killed in 2010 followed by 53 deaths in 2013, 47 in 2014, 39 in 2015, 33 in 2011 and 15 deaths in 2012, the data said.

As many as 122 security force personnel were killed in 2007, 182 in 2006 and 244 were killed in 2005, it said.