9-month-old baby boy kidnapped from Tirupati temple

A nine-month-old baby boy was stolen from a couple while they were asleep in an open area in front of the Venkateswara temple complex in Tirumala on Wednesday, police said.

The couple, after offering prayers, were sleeping with their four children in the open area when the child was abducted early morning.

The parents lodged a complaint with police, who scanned CCTV footage which showed the baby being carried away by a couple.

Photographs and footage were released to the media and posted on the social media as well, police said, adding that a hunt was on to nab them.

In January this year, a four-year-old girl was abducted from a couple by a man from pilgrim amenities complex at Tirumala. The girl was later rescued from a bus by passengers at Mahabubnagar in Telangana.